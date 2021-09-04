Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.82 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $115.98 million and $14.82 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

