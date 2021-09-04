Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 481,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

