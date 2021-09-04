StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $715.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.18 and a 200 day moving average of $545.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.