StoneX Group Inc. Invests $68,000 in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the first quarter worth $611,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 95.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTP stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Midatech Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

