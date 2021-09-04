StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $102.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.