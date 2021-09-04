Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,667 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

