Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $27.42 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.