Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 516,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,460. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

