Step Finance Price Tops $0.93 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 51% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $24.70 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.49 or 0.07914533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.84 or 1.00101578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00812348 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

