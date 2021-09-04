Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.