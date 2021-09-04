Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$52.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$50.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.