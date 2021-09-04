Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

