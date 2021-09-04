Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

