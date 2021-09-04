Stableford Capital II LLC Takes $839,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,690,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

