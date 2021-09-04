Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $293,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 859.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. 868,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

