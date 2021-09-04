Stableford Capital II LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

