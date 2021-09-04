Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 787 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

