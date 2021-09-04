Stabilus (ETR:STM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.89

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.89 ($78.69) and traded as low as €64.30 ($75.65). Stabilus shares last traded at €67.25 ($79.12), with a volume of 22,878 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.17 ($82.55).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.62. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

