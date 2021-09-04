Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

SQ traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.24. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

