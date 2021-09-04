Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 200.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.74. 4,908,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,979. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

