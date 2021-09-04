Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SFM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

