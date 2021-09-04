Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.14% of Sprout Social worth $54,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 5,030.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $129.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

