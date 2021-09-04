Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk incurred a loss in second-quarter fiscal 2022 while revenues increased, attributed to growth in license and cloud revenues and customer base expansion. Strength in cloud is expected to continue, driven by an expanding partner base and a robust portfolio. Splunk is benefiting from partnerships with Alphabet and Amazon’s cloud offerings, namely Google Cloud and AWS. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition will hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues is a concern. Management expects sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Volatile term business is expected to negatively impact growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

