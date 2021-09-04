Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 190,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

