SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $53,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 268.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.50. The company had a trading volume of 629,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

