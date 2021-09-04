SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $61,534,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.17. 815,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

