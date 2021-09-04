SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Cut by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,136 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.