Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $96,894.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.
LOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
