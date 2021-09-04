Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $27,178.20 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $27,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 159,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,244. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

