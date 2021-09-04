Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 9,570 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 9,570 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $55,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $420,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

