Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 88,525 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $601,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

