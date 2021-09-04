Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 7,500 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $54,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

