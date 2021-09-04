Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 59,477 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $344,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
