Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 59,477 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $344,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

