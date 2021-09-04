Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 29,656 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 29,656 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $172,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.15 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

