Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $5.00. 916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.