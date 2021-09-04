Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SONVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $78.50. 6,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434. Sonova has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

