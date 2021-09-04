Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 195,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

