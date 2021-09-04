So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 7.4% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.64. 9,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.