Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $226.90 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $228.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

