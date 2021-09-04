Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Snap posted sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock worth $405,826,799.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

