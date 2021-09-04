Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.