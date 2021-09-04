Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

