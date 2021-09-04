SKALE Network Price Tops $0.41 (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $499.52 million and approximately $74.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00123426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.00803549 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.