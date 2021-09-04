Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 610.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

