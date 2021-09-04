Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Increases By 12.4%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.