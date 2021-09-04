Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Decreases By 12.3%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.