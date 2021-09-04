Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Grows By 13.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 462.0 days.

Shares of SDXOF opened at $80.20 on Friday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.