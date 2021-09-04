Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Grows By 13.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 462.0 days.
Shares of SDXOF opened at $80.20 on Friday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74.
Sodexo Company Profile
