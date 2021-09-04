Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declines By 14.5%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 794,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
