Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Drops By 13.0%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 966,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pintec Technology during the second quarter worth $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PT opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

