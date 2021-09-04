Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Increases By 12.2%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 642,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ONTX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

